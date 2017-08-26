Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Knock-knock Mockups

Create your awesome branding mockup in minutes!

by Crafted Pixels

Knock-knock Mockups

Create your awesome branding mockup in minutes!

Published by Crafted Pixels in Mockups compatible with
Published by Crafted Pixels in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Create a beautiful presentation for your design artworks with this amazing set of 145 elements, 50 prepared scenes, backgrounds and effects! Simply double click the layer named "replace", paste your artwork or logo type and hit save! Knock-knock consists of high resolution images in top & isometric view. All files are easy to edit and compatible with Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 145 Elements
  • 50 Scenes
  • Top & isometric view
  • High resolution images
  • Separated objects, backgrounds & shadows
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'3755972166' | ui8Filesize}} in 9 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:9}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Crafted Pixels

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this