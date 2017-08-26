Overview
Create a beautiful presentation for your design artworks with this amazing set of 145 elements, 50 prepared scenes, backgrounds and effects! Simply double click the layer named "replace", paste your artwork or logo type and hit save! Knock-knock consists of high resolution images in top & isometric view. All files are easy to edit and compatible with Photoshop.
Highlights
- 145 Elements
- 50 Scenes
- Top & isometric view
- High resolution images
- Separated objects, backgrounds & shadows
- Compatible with Photoshop
