Presentation

Overview
Fashion PowerPoint Template is professional, fresh and clean Powerpoint Template. Ideal for fashion business or any presentations based on the projects. Each page features unique layouts with strong, contemporary typography. This template will suit for fashion, photography, food, product and architecture.
Highlights
- 100+ Unique Creative Slides
- Drag n Drop Object Placeholders (One click for add or replace pictures)
- All Essential Functions
- Fully Responsive Wide screen Slides
- Master Slide Options
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
