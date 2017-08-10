Browse
LaModa Fashion UI Kit

High quality fashion iOS app interface for Photoshop

by peterdraw

LaModa Fashion UI Kit

High quality fashion iOS app interface for Photoshop

Published by peterdraw in UI Kits compatible with
Published by peterdraw in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

A high quality fashion app interface, designed in Photoshop. LaModa includes 17 high end premium iOS screen templates, all screens are ready & easy to use. Fully layered, editable, and scalable, this fashion app is the perfect UI Kit for iOS mobile platform.

Highlights

  • 17 iOS Screen templates
  • Trendy thing icons included
  • Dedicated to Fashion Marketplaces
  • Organized grouping & naming
  • Fully layered, scalable & editable
  • Compatible with Photoshop CS5+

Who Likes this