Overview
A high quality fashion app interface, designed in Photoshop. LaModa includes 17 high end premium iOS screen templates, all screens are ready & easy to use. Fully layered, editable, and scalable, this fashion app is the perfect UI Kit for iOS mobile platform.
Highlights
- 17 iOS Screen templates
- Trendy thing icons included
- Dedicated to Fashion Marketplaces
- Organized grouping & naming
- Fully layered, scalable & editable
- Compatible with Photoshop CS5+
