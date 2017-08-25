Overview
Lando UI Kit is a large user interface kit that will help you prototype and design beautiful websites. It contains 95+ cards in 13 different categories. Every component can be easily customized in Sketch App. There is also 5 ready-to-use samples that will speed up your design process. UI Kit comes with perfect 156 icons pack. All icons are vector based and pair perfectly with Lando components.
Highlights
- 95+ UI components
- 5 Page samples
- Pixel perfect
- 13 Categories
- Bonus 156 icon set
- Vector based
