Overview
This laptop video mockup is useful to show your website or app in a natural way, featuring a photorealistic desk scene with new gold Macbook. All 3D elements are pre-rendered. Separate Reflection Layer & Separated Zdepth Channel for Depth of Field Effect; you can turn these Off or On, but by default this is turned On for a realistic feeling. You can edit the values of the DOF Effect, focal distance, radius of blurriness. Very easy to customize.
Highlights
- Full HD//1920x1080//30fps//0:26 sec
- 3 Place holders
- Zdepth for DOF (Depth of Field) Effect
- No plugin required & easy to edit
- How to edit video tutorial
- Compatible with After Effects CC
