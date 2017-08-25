Browse
Apple Macbook Video Mockup

by Smartybundles

Published by Smartybundles in Mockups compatible with
Overview

This laptop video mockup is useful to show your website or app in a natural way, featuring a photorealistic desk scene with new gold Macbook. All 3D elements are pre-rendered. Separate Reflection Layer & Separated Zdepth Channel for Depth of Field Effect; you can turn these Off or On, but by default this is turned On for a realistic feeling. You can edit the values of the DOF Effect, focal distance, radius of blurriness. Very easy to customize.

Highlights

  • Full HD//1920x1080//30fps//0:26 sec
  • 3 Place holders
  • Zdepth for DOF (Depth of Field) Effect
  • No plugin required & easy to edit
  • How to edit video tutorial
  • Compatible with After Effects CC

Compatibility

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BHI33jFmk3k" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Who Likes this