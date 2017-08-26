Presentation

Browse
Launch Booster Kit

A set of easy-to-use social media mockup templates

by Pixelbuddha

Overview

Modern creative industry requires a lot of time and efforts just to keep in touch with the community! Tell about your work, share your process, tease and announce upcoming releases. Don't you want to have a handy tool, that would turn your artworks into engaging promo images for social media? Today we're happy to bring you the Launch Booster Kit, a set of ease-to-use social media mockup templates that will help you to deal with this work within seconds. Create stunning posts in a few clicks, stand out with ease using social media templates from the Launch Booster Kit! What's Included: The product comes with 20 templates designed in native dimensions for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Dribbble, ready for easy editing via Smart Objects.

Highlights

  • 20 Templates
  • FB, IG Twitter & Dribbble sizes
  • For social media
  • Easy to use smart objects
  • Designed for web & mobile projects
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

