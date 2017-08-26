Browse
Learnr UI Kit

Educational app design for online courses in light & dark themes

by Nimart1

Learnr UI Kit

Educational app design for online courses in light & dark themes

Published by Nimart1 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Nimart1 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Learnr UI Kit - Online Courses is an educational app ui kit created using Sketch app. It will help you kick start your next online learning app idea. Contains two separate themes to match everyones taste with a light and dark variation. Learnr includes 50 iOS ready mobile screens all designed in vector and fully customizable.

Highlights

  • 50 Mobile screens
  • Light & Dark Themes
  • iOS Ready
  • Free Font SF UI Text
  • Fully Customizable & 100% Vector
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this