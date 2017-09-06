Browse
LEDX App Landing Page

The Smartest App Landing Page Photoshop Compatible Template

by Arpon Das

LEDX App Landing Page

The Smartest App Landing Page Photoshop Compatible Template

Published by Arpon Das in Themes & Templates
Published by Arpon Das in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

LEDX is specially designed for your beautiful app. If you want to present your app smartly, Just use the LEDX and get a nice landing page. Included are 3 color variations of Blog Read Page, Blog List Page, and a Home Landing Page. All templates are compatible with Photoshop and built on a 1140px grid system.

Highlights

  • 9 Total PSDs
  • 3 Different Color Variations
  • Fully Customizable Smart Objects
  • 1140px Grid System
  • Easy to Customize
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

