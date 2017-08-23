Overview
A hip and bold hand-drawn variation of Lev Serif with three different line weights; handcut, handrawlight, and handline.
Highlights
- Handrawlight, handcut, handline
- Uppercase & lowercase lettering
- 5 different styles
- Web fonts included
