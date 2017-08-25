Overview

Leviafan is a handlettering typeface with a brush style, it’s perfect for letterhead, apparel design, headline, logotype, poster, card, and etc. For folks who have opentype capable software : The alternates are accessible by turning on 'Stylistic Alternates' & 'Ligatures' buttons in Photoshop's Character panel, or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Inkscape. For those folk who would prefer, I've included a set of corresponding TTF files. How to use open type feature https://helpx.adobe.com/illustrator/using/special-characters.html