Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Lil Squid Pack

176 Lil Papers & 50 Lil Pages

by Lil Squid

Lil Squid Pack

176 Lil Papers & 50 Lil Pages

Published by Lil Squid in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Lil Squid in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Channel your inner paper wizard with 176 unique items in Lil Papers Icon Set! 100% built in Sketch using Sketch's stroke, shape and color tools. And hey, did we mention there's an Illustrator version included? Lil Papers has been designed to fit perfectly on a grid for easy and fast full customization. <br><br> Lil Pages includes 50 layouts comprised of basic shapes & strokes allowing for full customization. It's extremely easy to modify or create your own Lil Pages to create miniature pages of your website, iOS application or product. Created for Illustrator & Omnigraffle.

Highlights

  • Sketch 3+ & Ai
  • Web-ready sheet + SVG icons
  • 89 Regular Lil Papers
  • 42 Misc. Lil Papers
  • 45 Extra small Lil Papers
  • Omnigraffle & Ai

Compatibility

{{::'32100000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Lil Squid

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this