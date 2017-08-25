Wireframe Kits

Overview
Channel your inner paper wizard with 176 unique items in Lil Papers Icon Set! 100% built in Sketch using Sketch's stroke, shape and color tools. And hey, did we mention there's an Illustrator version included? Lil Papers has been designed to fit perfectly on a grid for easy and fast full customization. <br><br> Lil Pages includes 50 layouts comprised of basic shapes & strokes allowing for full customization. It's extremely easy to modify or create your own Lil Pages to create miniature pages of your website, iOS application or product. Created for Illustrator & Omnigraffle.
Highlights
- Sketch 3+ & Ai
- Web-ready sheet + SVG icons
- 89 Regular Lil Papers
- 42 Misc. Lil Papers
- 45 Extra small Lil Papers
- Omnigraffle & Ai
