Wireframe Kits

Overview

Channel your inner paper wizard with 176 unique items in Lil Papers Icon Set! 100% built in Sketch using Sketch's stroke, shape and color tools. And hey, did we mention there's an Illustrator version included? Lil Papers has been designed to fit perfectly on a grid for easy and fast full customization. <br><br> Lil Pages includes 50 layouts comprised of basic shapes & strokes allowing for full customization. It's extremely easy to modify or create your own Lil Pages to create miniature pages of your website, iOS application or product. Created for Illustrator & Omnigraffle.