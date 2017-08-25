Browse
LineKing Icons

1000 Unique open-line style icons

by Pixel Bazaar

LineKing Icons

1000 Unique open-line style icons

Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with
Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with

Overview

A long-time bestseller. LineKing is proving to be the number one choice when it comes to line icons. Perhaps because of the richness in details or the unique visual execution… or perhaps both. It’ll probably remain a mystery, so I leave for you to tell the story by the way you’ll use them. The huge collection of icons are categorized into 50 categories, each consisting of exactly 20 symbols featuring various themes. The whole icons library consists of 1000 icons, and when I say 1000 I really mean it. No silly repetitions, no kidding! But before going any further, get a taste and download these 80 additional icons for free, so that you end up having 1080 icons in total.

Highlights

  • Strong visual metaphors
  • Open-line style & thickness control
  • iOS optimized (60x60px)
  • Compatible with Illustrator & Sketch
  • 1000 Icons. No repetitions.
  • Ai, SVG (sliced), PNG

Compatibility

