Overview

As a successor of LineKing, LineQueen is the better half, the feminine one, the one who makes full use of lines and colors in order to establish a style which is classy, elegant and meek. The icons collection consists 1000 unique symbols. No repetitions, no kidding! Each icon is crafted with the intention to be used as a different visual metaphor. You’ll get various file formats. The original Illustrator file with stroke control. Sketch lovers, you get a Sketch file with defined Shared Styles for the stroke and color palette, which makes change of both a breeze. For the lazy ones, you get 3 sizes exported in PNG format (60x60, 120x120 & 240x240 pixels) and an SVG version.