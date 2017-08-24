Browse
LineQueen Icons

The perfect blend of colors and lines

by Pixel Bazaar

LineQueen Icons

The perfect blend of colors and lines

Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with
Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with

Overview

As a successor of LineKing, LineQueen is the better half, the feminine one, the one who makes full use of lines and colors in order to establish a style which is classy, elegant and meek. The icons collection consists 1000 unique symbols. No repetitions, no kidding! Each icon is crafted with the intention to be used as a different visual metaphor. You’ll get various file formats. The original Illustrator file with stroke control. Sketch lovers, you get a Sketch file with defined Shared Styles for the stroke and color palette, which makes change of both a breeze. For the lazy ones, you get 3 sizes exported in PNG format (60x60, 120x120 & 240x240 pixels) and an SVG version.

Highlights

  • 1000 Unique symbols
  • 50 Categories
  • 3 PNG Sizes (60,120,240px)
  • Easy color customization
  • Sketch, Ai, PNG & SVG files
  • Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator

Compatibility

