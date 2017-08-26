Browse
Linero Icons Collection

756 Handcrafted vector metaphorical icons

by Bloomicon

Linero Icons Collection

756 Handcrafted vector metaphorical icons

Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with
Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with

Overview

Linero Icons Collection is ­a colorful & playful pack of various concept themed icons & mini illustrations. The style is based on the collection ­– Linero Templates, complimenting both bundles in quantity & compatibility. This collections consists of 756 theme based concept icons. The icons represent many useful themes in many fields of creative activity from web & app design to motion design & print. We are planning to update the collection, and those who will make a purchase will always receive future updates for free. The updates will include more icons covering a wider area of themes & new icons ­ organized into separate sets.

Highlights

  • 756+ Vector icons & mini illustrations
  • AI, PDF & EPS files
  • EPS & PNG (64//128//256//512px)
  • Fully editable vector files
  • Well organized
  • Based on 64px pixel­-perfect custom grid

Compatibility

Who Likes this