Overview
Linero Icons Collection is a colorful & playful pack of various concept themed icons & mini illustrations. The style is based on the collection – Linero Templates, complimenting both bundles in quantity & compatibility. This collections consists of 756 theme based concept icons. The icons represent many useful themes in many fields of creative activity from web & app design to motion design & print. We are planning to update the collection, and those who will make a purchase will always receive future updates for free. The updates will include more icons covering a wider area of themes & new icons organized into separate sets.
Highlights
- 756+ Vector icons & mini illustrations
- AI, PDF & EPS files
- EPS & PNG (64//128//256//512px)
- Fully editable vector files
- Well organized
- Based on 64px pixel-perfect custom grid
