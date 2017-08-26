Overview

Linero Icons Collection is ­a colorful & playful pack of various concept themed icons & mini illustrations. The style is based on the collection ­– Linero Templates, complimenting both bundles in quantity & compatibility. This collections consists of 756 theme based concept icons. The icons represent many useful themes in many fields of creative activity from web & app design to motion design & print. We are planning to update the collection, and those who will make a purchase will always receive future updates for free. The updates will include more icons covering a wider area of themes & new icons ­ organized into separate sets.