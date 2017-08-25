Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Linero Templates

50+ Illustrations & 200+ icons

by Bloomicon

Linero Templates

50+ Illustrations & 200+ icons

Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with
Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with

Overview

The Linero collection consists of 50+ different theme based templates, in pre-made one page website design. Each template has one banner illustration and four theme related conceptual icons. The templates perfectly combine and complement to each other making them useful in many fields of creative activity - from web and app design to motion design and print.

Highlights

  • 50+ Vector Illustrations
  • 20+ Vector icons (64px grid)
  • Ai & EPS CS6 file
  • PNG folder

Compatibility

{{::'31080326' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Bloomicon

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Modo Icons Collection$48
by Bloomicon
Monoflat Infographics Icons$55
by Bloomicon
Linero Icons Collection$48
by Bloomicon

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this