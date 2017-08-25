Overview
The Linero collection consists of 50+ different theme based templates, in pre-made one page website design. Each template has one banner illustration and four theme related conceptual icons. The templates perfectly combine and complement to each other making them useful in many fields of creative activity - from web and app design to motion design and print.
Highlights
- 50+ Vector Illustrations
- 20+ Vector icons (64px grid)
- Ai & EPS CS6 file
- PNG folder
