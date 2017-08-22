Themes & Templates

Overview
Lingley HTML Theme comes with everything your photo based website needs. With the support of retina images, smooth animations and well-structured code for fast loading. It is an ideal template if you need or want good looking and functional photography website in a short time.
Highlights
- Based on Bootstrap
- Retina ready & fast loading
- Animations & transitions
- Mobile
- HTML, CSS, JS files
- Email support
