Themes & Templates

Overview
Lola is the all-you-might-need theme for hustlers, solopreneurs, bloggers and creatives. It comes with a stunning and user-friendly design, well-written documentation and features you'll actually use. It is an ideal theme if you want a good looking and functional website/blog/shop in a few minutes.
Highlights
- SEO Ready
- Bootstrap based
- Highly customizable & well structured
- Animations
- 1 Minute setup
- Responsive layout
Compatibility{{::'8566875' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.