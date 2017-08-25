Browse
Lola

Blog, store & portfolio theme

by Dorkoy

Published by Dorkoy in Themes & Templates
Published by Dorkoy in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Lola is the all-you-might-need theme for hustlers, solopreneurs, bloggers and creatives. It comes with a stunning and user-friendly design, well-written documentation and features you'll actually use. It is an ideal theme if you want a good looking and functional website/blog/shop in a few minutes.

Highlights

  • SEO Ready
  • Bootstrap based
  • Highly customizable & well structured
  • Animations
  • 1 Minute setup
  • Responsive layout

Compatibility

