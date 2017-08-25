Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Loop

Elegant & minimal WP portfolio template

by Theme Bucket

Loop

Elegant & minimal WP portfolio template

Published by Theme Bucket in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Theme Bucket in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Loop is a simple minimal black & white portfolio template for creative professionals. Loop is so elegantly designed, and it is so easy to use that you can get your site up in a snap! <br> <br> Loop's creative typography and minimal presentation makes it a perfect choice to showcase your product or artworks.

Highlights

  • Fully responsive layout
  • Transparent dark/light menu
  • Full width banner
  • Bootstrap v3+
  • Drag & drop section
  • Easy to customize

Compatibility

{{::'7400000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Theme Bucket

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this