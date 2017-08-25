Browse
by Engo Creative

Published by Engo Creative in Themes & Templates
Published by Engo Creative in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Lotus is an attractive and modern Wordpress Theme that is perfect for hotels, resorts, villas, B&B’s or any types of hotel industry website. It comes with an eye-catching header with its multiple built-in slider at the banner. The theme also provides a pleasant user experience and increasing bookings with an advanced booking form featured on the home page. And let our gallery help you to exhibit your beautiful and amazing Hotel’s shootings and video that words won’t even do it justice. There is also a comfy reservation form, where potential guests can request a booking. Highly optimized with mobile-first techniques and Retina ready, the template is completely responsive for people who prefer mobile devices such as tablets and phones.

Highlights

  • Visual Composer Ready
  • Woocommerce Shop Fuly Ajax
  • Contact Form 7 Ready
  • Fully Responsive
  • Megamenu Support
  • Child Theme Ready

Compatibility

Who Likes this