Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Louca UI Kit

180+ blocks templates for Adobe Photoshop

by Middltone

Louca UI Kit

180+ blocks templates for Adobe Photoshop

Published by Middltone in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Middltone in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

You will get 180+ unique layouts in 15 categories: Headers, sliders, about, features, items, misc. product details, logins (cart), contact, social, blog, articles, testimonials, faq, 404, footers, elements, others. All elements are made using shapes. You can resize objects with Retina resolution. Files can be used as you want. All components are correctly named and organized. All components are made carefully and optimized for Adobe Photoshop. The layout has been designed using typefaces from Google Fonts and all components are created using a one of popular grid.

Highlights

  • 180+ Blocks Templates
  • 15 Popular categories
  • 100% Vector based
  • Perfect layer organization
  • Free Google font
  • Optimized for Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'402493809' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Middltone

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this