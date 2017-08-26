Overview
A massive set of premium components across 9 content categories for mobile and web e-commerce projects. For Adobe Photoshop CS6+ (.PSD)
Highlights
- 1000+ UI Elements
- Tons of pre-made drag & drop components
- All vector shapes & retina ready
- 9 Content Categories
- Easy-to-find Organization
- Works with Adobe CS6+
