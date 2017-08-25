Browse
Luducudu Layered Typeface

Fun & unique layered typeface

by Bdstrd Std

Luducudu Layered Typeface

Fun & unique layered typeface

Published by Bdstrd Std in Fonts
Published by Bdstrd Std in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Luducudu Layered Typeface is inspired by the cartoons we all love on television, Luducudu has humorous characteristics, it is unique, and full of laughter. This font is suitable for making a title, cartoons, funny stories, children's stories, and much more. Luducudu has three families: Regular, Extrude, and Gradient. They can be used directly in a single layer. Enjoy!

Highlights

  • Uppercase
  • Lowercase
  • Punctuations
  • Layered
  • OTF
  • TTF

Compatibility

See more products from Bdstrd Std

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Oldstar Typeface$15
by Bdstrd Std
Black Rose$15
by Bdstrd Std
Amira Beauty$20
by Bdstrd Std

