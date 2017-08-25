Overview
Luducudu Layered Typeface is inspired by the cartoons we all love on television, Luducudu has humorous characteristics, it is unique, and full of laughter. This font is suitable for making a title, cartoons, funny stories, children's stories, and much more. Luducudu has three families: Regular, Extrude, and Gradient. They can be used directly in a single layer. Enjoy!
Highlights
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Punctuations
- Layered
- OTF
- TTF
