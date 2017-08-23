Themes & Templates

Overview
Mac Photographer is a creative and stylish set of templates designed for creative people. Well suited for photographers, designers and artists. All 27 PSD files are well-named, organized, and easy to customize. All images are used for presentation purposes only and are not included in the product.
Highlights
- 27 Fully layered PSD files
- Free Google Fonts used
- Easily customizable
- Well organized & vector shapes
- Trendy & creative design
- Compatible with Photoshop
