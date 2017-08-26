Browse
Macaw UI Kit

Multipurpose Mobile UI Kit

by UIMint

Macaw UI Kit

Multipurpose Mobile UI Kit

Published by UIMint in UI Kits
Published by UIMint in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

We crafted special UI kit that gives the more energetic look to your app. Macaw is clean, colorful, stylish and useful. We spend hundreds of hours to create this beautiful looking UI kit. Macaw has ready to use 86 HQ templates with 8 different categories. Macaw is created for Sketch and Photoshop (Available soon, Not ready at this moment). Elements are 100% scalable vectors. Go and get some color.

Highlights

  • 86 Mobile screen templates
  • 8 Categories
  • iPhone 7 Plus - 1x ( 414x736px )
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Scalable Vector Graphics
  • Compatible with Sketch, XD & Photoshop

Compatibility

