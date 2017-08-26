Overview

We crafted special UI kit that gives the more energetic look to your app. Macaw is clean, colorful, stylish and useful. We spend hundreds of hours to create this beautiful looking UI kit. Macaw has ready to use 86 HQ templates with 8 different categories. Macaw is created for Sketch and Photoshop (Available soon, Not ready at this moment). Elements are 100% scalable vectors. Go and get some color.