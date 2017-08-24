Themes & Templates

Overview
Madang is a modern and fresh design template for Healthy Food Delivery Services. This complete theme is ready for your food delivery service! All 26 Photoshop files are easy to customize, well layered and properly named. Madang includes several templates like Menu, Blog, Deals, Support, Pricing and much more.
Highlights
- 26 High Quality PSD files
- Dedication for Healthy Food
- Easy Customized
- Fully layered, scalable & editable
- Well organized grouping & names
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'10587579' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.