Themes & Templates

Overview
Maestro is a beautifully designed Ionic starter app template coding built with Ionic Framework. A celebration of creativity with guaranteed smoothness in UI / UX. A complete solution to start developing e-Commerce app today. Maestro provides a complete user journey for an e-commerce app. Compatible with Ionic 1.3.3.
Highlights
- Fully working code
- UI Animation implemented
- Sass
- Online documentation
- Clean & commented code
- Compatible with Ionic 1.3.3
