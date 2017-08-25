Overview

Magenta Latte is a semi combination between a Sans & Script typeface. The unsually funny concept is very subtle, and perfect for simple branding, simple quotes, logos, food promotion titles, food logos, menus, posters, invitation card or cartoon film titles. Magenta Latte come with simple feature to complete simple type/logo. Opentype feature : Ligature - contextual alternate - Alternate - Ss01 - Script & Caps