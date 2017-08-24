Overview
Introducing Magic Stone: The Ultimate UI Kit for Web Creatives carefully assembled in Sketch and Photoshop formats. Make your design process super easy and fun! With 10 popular categories, 5 ready-to-use sample pages, 120+ icons and tons of beautifully designed components you can take your productivity to a whole new level.
Highlights
- 1000+ UI Elements in 10 Categories
- 5 Ready-to-Use Sample Pages
- Bootstrap Grid 1170px
- Free Google Fonts
- Bonus: 120+ Vector Icons
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
