Overview
160 Crisp icons for web and mobile projects. Based on 16px grid size and available in many different formats: .CSH, SVG, PSD, AI, EPS, Sketch, Affinity, IconJar, TTF, EOT, WOFF, PNG. This is a must have icon set for every designer and developer. Individual SVG Files include a black & white version, and clean optimized code.
Highlights
- 160 Icons
- Icon Fonts in TTF, EOT & WOFF Format
- Individual SVG Light & Dark versions
- .CSH, PSD, AI, EPS, Sketch & Affinity
- PNG Files in 16, 32, 48, 64, 96, 128, 256px
- Compatible: Photoshop, Illustrator & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'4726988' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.