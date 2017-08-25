Browse
Magicons

160 icons for web & mobile projects

by UI Chest

Overview

160 Crisp icons for web and mobile projects. Based on 16px grid size and available in many different formats: .CSH, SVG, PSD, AI, EPS, Sketch, Affinity, IconJar, TTF, EOT, WOFF, PNG. This is a must have icon set for every designer and developer. Individual SVG Files include a black & white version, and clean optimized code.

Highlights

  • 160 Icons
  • Icon Fonts in TTF, EOT & WOFF Format
  • Individual SVG Light & Dark versions
  • .CSH, PSD, AI, EPS, Sketch & Affinity
  • PNG Files in 16, 32, 48, 64, 96, 128, 256px
  • Compatible: Photoshop, Illustrator & Sketch

Compatibility

