Themes & Templates

Mailto Email Templates

12 Email templates guaranteed to look amazing in every inbox, on every device.

by Vladimir Kudinov

Overview

12 Email templates guaranteed to look amazing in every inbox, on every device. Compatible with MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, SendGrid and other major email marketing platforms. You can find here emails like Abandoned Cart, Personal Emails, Newsletters, Survey, Thank You emails, etc. Connect with your subscribers and make more sales with these beautiful, high-quality & fully responsive email templates. A design is simple, clean and professional. Templates are compatible with Sketch & Photoshop, also includes clean HTML for each template.

Highlights

  • 12 Email templates
  • For Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor, SendGrid, etc.
  • Easy to edit & Unlimited colors
  • Clean HTML
  • Fully responsive
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

