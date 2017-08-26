Browse
Maker

Creative Agency Bootstrap Template

by Premiumuikits

Maker

Creative Agency Bootstrap Template

Published by Premiumuikits in Themes & Templates
Published by Premiumuikits in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

We like to call maker not only a regular template, but a sleek and ready-to-use tool that help creative agencies reinvent themselves when it comes to shaping their digital presence. Why you should go for it? Because it's just for you. Behind Maker there is a competent layout that has a solid structure with a fully responsive and reliable grid based on Bootstrap, properly aligning the content. We wrapped elements like colors, typography and white space into Sass variables, that's why is so easy to replace with your own desired values.

Highlights

  • CSS & HTML files
  • Creative agency template
  • Sleek & smooth animation
  • Bootstrap based
  • Google fonts supported
  • Responsive on any device

Compatibility

