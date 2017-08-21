Overview
Mal UI KIT is a stylish, clean and huge UI Kit made to help with your designing or prototyping process. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use and handcrafted with love in Sketch and Photoshop.
Highlights
- Photoshop CC & Sketch compatible
- 80+ iOS screens
- Free Google font
- 6 Categories
- Free icon font
- Modern & stylish
