Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Mal UI Kit

Modern 80+ screen mobile UI Kit

by No.13

Mal UI Kit

Modern 80+ screen mobile UI Kit

Published by No.13 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by No.13 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Mal UI KIT is a stylish, clean and huge UI Kit made to help with your designing or prototyping process. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use and handcrafted with love in Sketch and Photoshop.

Highlights

  • Photoshop CC & Sketch compatible
  • 80+ iOS screens
  • Free Google font
  • 6 Categories
  • Free icon font
  • Modern & stylish

Compatibility

{{::'65264210' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from No.13

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Healer React Native App$40
by No.13
Zade Mobile UI KIT$40
by No.13
Ghost Defense Game Kit$26
by No.13

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this