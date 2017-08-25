Overview
Introducing Manhattan Script Font, a handmade handwritten script with authentic dry brush imperfections. Manhattan's main files consist of 2 font styles: Manhattan script • A hand drawn script font containing upper & lowercase characters, numeral and punctuation, combined with alternate uppercase characters, so you can combine with custom type. Manhattan sans • Simple type uppercase character could make a great informal character. Ligature • discretionary ligatures can also be turned on in opentype software, so automatically switch standard letter into provided ligatures, refers to glyphs display to see available ligature glyphs.
Highlights
- 2 Styles: Regular & Sans regular
- OTF Font
- Brushtype
- Contains ligatures
- handdrawn
- handmade
