Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Manhattan Brush Font Duo

Manhattan Brush Font Duo

by Ramandhani

Manhattan Brush Font Duo

Manhattan Brush Font Duo

Published by Ramandhani in Fonts compatible with
Published by Ramandhani in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Introducing Manhattan Script Font, a handmade handwritten script with authentic dry brush imperfections. Manhattan's main files consist of 2 font styles: Manhattan script • A hand drawn script font containing upper & lowercase characters, numeral and punctuation, combined with alternate uppercase characters, so you can combine with custom type. Manhattan sans • Simple type uppercase character could make a great informal character. Ligature • discretionary ligatures can also be turned on in opentype software, so automatically switch standard letter into provided ligatures, refers to glyphs display to see available ligature glyphs.

Highlights

  • 2 Styles: Regular & Sans regular
  • OTF Font
  • Brushtype
  • Contains ligatures
  • handdrawn
  • handmade

Compatibility

{{::'99733' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Ramandhani

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Magenta Latte$15
by Ramandhani
Traveler Brush Type$12
by Ramandhani
Electric VIbe$16
by Ramandhani

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this