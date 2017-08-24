Browse
Mapogo UI Kit

Premium UI Kit with 120+ iOS screens

by Just UI

Mapogo UI Kit

Premium UI Kit with 120+ iOS screens

Published by Just UI in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Just UI in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Mapogo is an expertly crafted set, full of nice UI elements. It is a perfect UI Kit for designers and mobile app developers. All elements are well organized into 120+ high-quality screens. All screens are divided in 9 categories; Sign in, Sign up, Walkthroughs, Navigation, Social, News, Profile, Multimedia, E-commerce, and carefully assembled in Sketch, Illustrator and Photoshop. It is worth noting that Mapogo is flexible pack, made with hundreds of elements and objects. And so designing new screens for your next app gets drastically easier and faster. It will definitely save your time and energy. Wish you lots of success!

Highlights

  • 120+ HQ iOS Screens
  • 9 Categories + Icons
  • Free Google fonts
  • 1000+ UI Elements
  • Well Layered & Organized
  • Compatible with Photoshop, Ai & Sketch

Compatibility

