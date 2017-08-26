Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation available for PowerPoint Slides. It comes with 400+ unique presentation slides with great professional layout and creative design. Easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. All shapes are editable. Icons and 20 colors versions included. Dark & Light BG version. 16x9 Full HD screen, US Letter Print size, 4x3 Normal Screen
Highlights
- Based on Master Slides
- Fully editable slides & beautiful animations
- Powerpoint compatible
- 400+ Unique slides
- 20 color version included; dark & light version
- 16x9 Full HD, 4x3 Normal, US Letter
