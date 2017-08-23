Overview
This course is focused on 3 powerful CSS properties: Transitions, Transforms and Animations. You will learn the basics of animating web elements, with 10 step by step video tutorials, as well as advanced tricks to raise your game in real life projects.
Highlights
- 10 Video lessons
- Projects files
- Length: 2:47:46
- English subtitles
- Video: 1080p HD
- Bonus tutorial course
