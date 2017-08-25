Overview
This eCommerce UI kit is a unique collection of website templates designed in Photoshop with a modern look. PSD files are well organized & named accordingly so its very easy to customize and update.
- 45 Fully layered PSD files
- 2 HomePages style
- Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid
- Modern & creative design
- Free Google fonts
- Free font based icons
