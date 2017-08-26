Themes & Templates

Overview
Material Admin Extended Dark is a Google Material Design inspired, powerful-lightweight, fully responsive, and retina display compatible admin HTML template based on the latest Bootstrap 3. MAED follows a unique dark color scheme tone in order to provide a better dashboard experience. This can be used for all types of web applications such as admin panels, CMS, CRM, custom dashboard etc.
Highlights
- Unique dark skin experience
- Built on latest Bootstrap
- Built with material design guidelines
- Fully Responsive design
- Uses LESS and Grunt
- Complete documentation included
