Overview
The well organized layout of ‘Material Design’ makes your app developing process incredibly quick & easy. It is perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own App. All components are shape based, and fully editable. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful and unique layout for any desirable topic. ‘Material Design’ has been developed for those who know everything about design and delivery.
Highlights
- 200+ Screens
- 8 Categories
- 100+ Unique layouts
- 1080x1920px Screen size
- 50+ Bonus basic icons
- Compatible with Photoshop
