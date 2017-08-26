Overview

Hello designers! Today we bring you this awesome icon pack of 6000 material design icons. These icons come in 8 different file formats: AI, EPS, PDF, JPG, SVG, PSD, CSH & PNG, and 5 different PNG sizes :24x24px, 48x48px, 128x128px, 256x256px & 512x512px. These icons comes in both line and solid formats, which are fully layered, grouped & customizable. Consists of 32 categories; beauty, spa, advertising, media, business, office, etc...