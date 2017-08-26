Browse
6000 Material Design Icons

Published by Creative Stall in Icons
Overview

Hello designers! Today we bring you this awesome icon pack of 6000 material design icons. These icons come in 8 different file formats: AI, EPS, PDF, JPG, SVG, PSD, CSH & PNG, and 5 different PNG sizes :24x24px, 48x48px, 128x128px, 256x256px & 512x512px. These icons comes in both line and solid formats, which are fully layered, grouped & customizable. Consists of 32 categories; beauty, spa, advertising, media, business, office, etc...

Highlights

  • 6000 Icons
  • Line & Solid icons
  • 32 Categories
  • AI, EPS, PDF, JPG, SVG, PSD, CSH & PNG
  • Fully layered, grouped & customizable
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator

Compatibility

