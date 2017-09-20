Browse
Material Template UX/UI Kit

Material Template UX/UI Kit Android Ready For Photoshop CC + Sketch 40+

by Tony Tran

Material Template UX/UI Kit

Material Template UX/UI Kit Android Ready For Photoshop CC + Sketch 40+

Published by Tony Tran in UI Kits
Published by Tony Tran in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Material Template UX/UI Kit is an expertly kit for effortless prototyping and mobile app design assistance. Multi purpose Fashion, Social & Ecommerce etc consists of more than 100+ ready-to-use screens that can help you save time and energy in designing your next app, or mobile site. All screens and elements are fully customizable, well-organized and come in Sketch app.

Highlights

  • 236 UI Templates
  • 1000+ UI Components
  • 10 Categories
  • Material based design
  • Based on Grid system
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

See more products from Tony Tran

Follow

