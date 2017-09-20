Overview
Material Template UX/UI Kit is an expertly kit for effortless prototyping and mobile app design assistance. Multi purpose Fashion, Social & Ecommerce etc consists of more than 100+ ready-to-use screens that can help you save time and energy in designing your next app, or mobile site. All screens and elements are fully customizable, well-organized and come in Sketch app.
Highlights
- 236 UI Templates
- 1000+ UI Components
- 10 Categories
- Material based design
- Based on Grid system
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
