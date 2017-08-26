Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation available for PowerPoint, Keynote Slides. It comes with 220+ unique presentation slides with great professional layout and creative design. Easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. All shapes are editable. Icons and 10 colors versions included.
Highlights
- Beautiful animation
- Based on Master Slides
- 220+ Unique slides
- Fully editable slides
- 10 color version included
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
