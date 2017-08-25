Overview
Huge pack of 100+ high quality iOS screens in seven categories that can help you to create your own app design or prototype for startup. Each screen is fully customizable and easy to use. Available for Sketch 39+ & Photoshop CC2015+ Included Icon Set in AI, Sketch & SVG formats
Highlights
- 100+ iOS Screens
- 7 different categories
- Universal Colors
- Free Google Fonts
- Basic Icon Set (Ai, Sketch & SVG)
- Compatible: Sketch 39+ & Photoshop CC2015+
