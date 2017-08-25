Overview
Max UI Kit is a pack of stylish UI elements that safes your time and takes your next app to a new level. Max UI Kit includes 5 categories with more than 180 retina ready elements. The kit comes with a premium pack of MAXICONS, which contains 300 clean and modern icons made with care to every pixel. The colors of the kit are based on a new Pantone colors 2016. MAX UI Kit was optimized for Photoshop & Sketch.
Highlights
- 80 iOS screens
- 5 categories
- Free Google Fonts
- 300 Shaped icons
- Vector shapes
- Works in Photoshop CC 2015 & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'388547994' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.