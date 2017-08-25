Browse
Mayland Typeface Duo

Mayland Script and Mayland Sans from Siberia with love.

by Newface Co.

Overview

Mayland Typeface Duo is a handmade set script & sans fonts. Mayland will be useful for all sorts of different creative works with it's nice rounded corners & lines for friendly graphics. This OTF & TTF font contains alternative glyphs.

Highlights

  • OTF & TTF font
  • Mayland Script & Mayland Sans
  • Handmade
  • Rounded lines
  • Alternative gliphs
  • Language support + diacritics

Compatibility

