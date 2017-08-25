Overview
Mayland Typeface Duo is a handmade set script & sans fonts. Mayland will be useful for all sorts of different creative works with it's nice rounded corners & lines for friendly graphics. This OTF & TTF font contains alternative glyphs.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Mayland Script & Mayland Sans
- Handmade
- Rounded lines
- Alternative gliphs
- Language support + diacritics
