Themes & Templates

Overview
Material Design Landing Page is a HTML5/CSS3/JS template designed with newest Google design language in mind, and includes psd mockups. It is a click through type landing page designed with CCD (Conversion Centered Design) practices for optimal conversion. You can customize it as you want and use it for any kind of local business or startup.
Highlights
- Lightbox & Testimonials Carousel
- Responsive & retina ready design
- IE9, IE10, IE11, Firefox, Chrome
- Opera, Safari Desktop & Mobile
- Css3 animations & preloader
- Better conversion - CCD principles.
