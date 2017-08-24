Themes & Templates

Overview
An HTML5/CSS3/JS template designed with newest Google design language in mind. It is a click through type landing page designed with CCD (Conversion Centered Design) practices for optimal conversion. You can customize it as you want and use it for any kind of App, Startup, Business...
Highlights
- Responsive & Retina Ready Design
- Lightbox & Testimonials Carousel
- PSD Mockups
- Detailed Documentation
- Easy to customize css3 animations
