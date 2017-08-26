Browse
Method Wireframe Kit

Method. Find your method of being incredibly fast in really good prototyping.

by Craftwork

Method Wireframe Kit

Method. Find your method of being incredibly fast in really good prototyping.

Published by Craftwork in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Craftwork in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Create prototypes in a few minutes. With our universal blocks you will create your prototype without any difficulties. Really fast.  You are not alone. Collaborate with your colleagues. Work and discuss your projects in team.  Change any element in the prototype as you need. Use symbols and styles to change everything as you wish in only a few clicks.  More than 200 ready-to-use components in 15 popular categories. Headers, Features, Blogs, Call to Action, Contacts, Dashboards, E-commerce, Footers, Forms, Navigation, Portfolio, Pricing Tables, Socials, Teams & Testimonials Everything we know about prototyping is now in your disposal. Find your Method.

Highlights

  • 200+ Components
  • 15 Categories
  • Block Model
  • Printable
  • 100% Vector
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

