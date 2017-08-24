Themes & Templates

Browse
Midnight Theme

A magazine style theme

by DigitalMohawk

Overview

Midnight is a magazine-style theme that empowers you to quickly and easily create beautiful, immersive content. You can publish articles, reviews, blog posts and more with ease like never before. It is the perfect theme for publishers, bloggers and people who have passion for particular subjects and want to share their thoughts with the world.

Highlights

  • Clean code & well commented
  • Easily customizable
  • Smart typography
  • Post formats
  • Responsive design
  • Dynamic grid layout

Compatibility

