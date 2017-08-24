Themes & Templates

Overview
Elegant and modern portfolio landing page theme, perfect for photographers, creative entrepreneurs, event planners, foodies, crafters, lifestyle bloggers. Use it as a website, portfolio, and change fonts, colors and style to match your brand. You need self hosted wordpress site, this theme will not work on wordpress.com
Highlights
- Modern & creative Portfolio style
- Google Fonts
- Fully responsive & customizable
- Build mockups
- Alternate Illustration in Header
- PSD files Compatible with Photoshop
